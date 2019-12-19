Flood warning in place for Gurnard on the Gurnard Luck

The Environment Agency have issued a flood warning for Gurnard on the Gurnard Luck.



They say,

Flooding is expected for: Gurnard Pines to Marsh Road at Gurnard from the Gurnard Luck.



Immediate action required.



Water levels in the Gurnard Luck are high. In the last 24 hours, 25mm of rain has been recorded at Cowes. Over high tide at 16:02 today 19/12/19, the river will again remain high before draining with the lowering tide.

Properties sited next to the river in Marsh Road will experience garden flooding. Further heavy rain, up to 25mm, is forecast overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning (Friday 20/12/2019).

For the high tide at 04:47 on Friday morning, levels will be higher than they have been this week, with the river coming out of bank, flooding gardens and lower lying properties in Marsh Road. Levels will be high at least two hours after high water.

At each high tide over the next few days, the river will be much higher than normal. We continue to monitor the forecast.

Residents with flood protection products should install them now. Keep away from the river at the main road bridge.

This Flood Warning will be updated at 14:00 on 20/12/19.