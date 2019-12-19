Flood warning issued for the Isle of Wight

The Environment Agency has issued a Flood Alert for the Isle of Wight.

They say that flooding is possible for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge and warn residents to ‘be prepared’.



The alert reads:

Water levels in the Eastern Yar are high and rising. In the last 10 hours, 22mm of rain has been recorded at Knighton. At Budbridge, the river has just peaked.

At Langbridge and Alverstone, it will rise for another 7 hours, not peaking until lunchtime. By 09:00 on Thursday 19/12/2019, the river will be very high at Langbridge and Alverstone, with more extensive out of bank flooding expected.

At Sandown the river will rise until later this evening, when it will come close to, or cause flooding at Golf Links and Moreton Common Road. From 11:00 today and tomorrow (Friday 20/12/2019) further rain is forecast.

This will keep levels much higher than they have been this year and could lead to property flooding. Please ensure that pumps used to protect property can operate over the next few days. We’

ve checked that Bembridge sluice is operating normally. This Flood Alert will be updated by 11:00 on Friday 20/12/2019 or sooner if we think property flooding will occur.