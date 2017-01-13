Flood warnings were issued for several Isle of Wight locations

Heavy rain resulted in a series of flood warnings being issued for the Isle of Wight last night (Thursday).

Flood warnings were issued for Monktonmead at Ryde, Eastern Yar and flooding expected for the tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge, as well as for the coastal sea front roads and car parks including the ferry terminal at Yarmouth.

Cowes and Newport

Water levels were expected to be high up slipways at Cowes and Newport, although impacts should have been more minimal as Cowes breakwater helps to reduce impacts of wave action.

An update for all will be issued by the environment agency at 10am this morning.

Difficult driving conditions

Surface water and flooding was reported yesterday afternoon/evening following the heavy rainfall.

A severe weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office. It’s expected to lead to the risk of disruption, with difficult driving conditions and expect longer journey times.

Image: © Island Roads