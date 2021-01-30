Flooding expected along the Eastern Yar say Environment Agency

The Isle of Wight has been hit by much flooding over the last 24 hours, with more flood alerts being issued by the Environment Agency this evening.
They read:
Flooding is expected for: Whitwell, Wroxall, Horringford, Langbridge and Alverstone on the Eastern Yar.
Immediate action required.
The water level in the Eastern Yar is very high and rising rapidly. In the last 15 hours, 35 mm of rain has been recorded at Wroxall. Currently, flooding is affecting land, footpaths, cycle tracks and the access track at Horringford.
At Alverstone, from 19:00, the river will begin to overtop the earth bank near the main road bridge. From 20:00 onwards, the river could begin to flood property. It is possible that flooding may also affect property at Langbridge later tonight.
The river will continue to rise until at least midnight, remaining very high for at least 4 hours after that time, and into the early hours of Sunday morning (31/01/2021). Rain should clear by 20:00.
The rest of the evening and Sunday morning should be dry.
If you live near the river, please take action to protect property and ensure that any pumps used to help reduce water levels can operate.
See more on the Environment Agency Website.
Wroxall
Wroxall also has a flood warning, it reads:
The water level in the Eastern Yar is high and rising. In the last 15 hours, 33 mm of rain has been recorded at Wroxall. A Flood Warning is now in force for Whitwell, Wroxall, Alverstone and Langbridge.
Today (Saturday 30/01/2021) water levels in the river will continue to rise. It will flood land, footpaths, cycle tracks and the access track at Horringford.
Golf Links and Moreton Common Road will also flood [GLRd is flooded and impassable]. The rain should clear by 20:00.
The rest of the evening and Sunday morning should be dry. At Alverstone, the river is unlikely to peak until around midnight, when it could flood property. At Sandown, the river is unlikely to peak until Sunday afternoon.
From 22:30 this evening, the river could begin to flood gardens at Sandown Road Bridge. It will also affect land at Fort Holiday Park. We lowered levels at Bembridge sluice earlier today. If you use pumps to help reduce water levels, please ensure they can operate. This Flood Alert will be updated by 12:00 on 31/01/2021.
Saturday, 30th January, 2021 6:52pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oe1
Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Weather, Whitwell
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓