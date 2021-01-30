Flooding expected along the Eastern Yar say Environment Agency

The Isle of Wight has been hit by much flooding over the last 24 hours, with more flood alerts being issued by the Environment Agency this evening.

They read:

Flooding is expected for: Whitwell, Wroxall, Horringford, Langbridge and Alverstone on the Eastern Yar. Immediate action required. The water level in the Eastern Yar is very high and rising rapidly. In the last 15 hours, 35 mm of rain has been recorded at Wroxall. Currently, flooding is affecting land, footpaths, cycle tracks and the access track at Horringford. At Alverstone, from 19:00, the river will begin to overtop the earth bank near the main road bridge. From 20:00 onwards, the river could begin to flood property. It is possible that flooding may also affect property at Langbridge later tonight. The river will continue to rise until at least midnight, remaining very high for at least 4 hours after that time, and into the early hours of Sunday morning (31/01/2021). Rain should clear by 20:00. The rest of the evening and Sunday morning should be dry. If you live near the river, please take action to protect property and ensure that any pumps used to help reduce water levels can operate.

Wroxall

Wroxall also has a flood warning, it reads: