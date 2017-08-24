Foal Arts Open Studios: Launch event tonight and open all weekend

All are invited to the launch of the Foal Arts Open Studios exhibition, opening tonight (Thursday 24th August) in Ryde.

This will be the second Open Studios weekend for Foal Arts and features their seven resident artists, as well as seven guest artists.

The launch event takes place between 6-9pm (see address details below) and The Depozitory welcomes you 10am-4pm each day between Friday 25th – Monday 28th August.

Guest artists

Discover paintings, ceramics, prints, collage, textiles and sculptures, available direct from the artists.

This year’s selected guest artists include; Tim Fawcett Penelope Walford, Karen Karen, Michael Forrest, Jill Wilkinson, Lynda Gray and Howard Hardiman.

The resident artists include; Sue Paraskeva, Abi Wheeler, Joanne Hummel-Newell, Chris Jenkins, Rebecca Robinson and Nikki Brown. Find out more about them on the Foal Arts Website.

Where and when

Foal Arts Open Studios can be found at The Depozitory Studios, 23 Nelson Street (about half way along), Ryde PO33 2SQ (see location map at bottom of article).

If you can’t pop along in person, their online shop and Website invite you to peek inside the individual studios and browse artists work.

