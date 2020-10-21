Focus on reducing speed limits to 20mph in Newport returns as darker nights approach

As clocks going back an hour this coming Sunday (25th October), we’ll start to see darker nights, with sunset from 4.45pm and nightfall from 6pm.

The national ’20’s Plenty for Us’ campaign say the introduction of 20mph limits can widen drivers’ fields of vision in winter months. They continue to campaign that 20mph limits can help drivers see hazards and take avoiding action earlier.

The campaign state that drivers can stop in half the distance compared to 30mph and driving at 20mph reduces the kinetic energy, with fewer deaths or life changing injuries.

20mph limit in Newport

It’s been four years since Newport held its 20mph Conference and Isle of Wight councillor for Newport Central, Cllr Julie Jones-Evans, took a motion to Isle of Wight Council on introducing 20mph limits in Island town and village centres.

Since then Newport has continued to prepare and press for a local introduction of 20mph

Semlyen: “70% say 20mph is right limit for residential streets”

Anna Semlyen, Campaign Manager for 20’s Plenty for Us commented,

“Darker nights pose road safety risks. It’s one of many reasons global road safety experts and the UN2 say that 20mph or 30km/h should be the norm where road space is shared between motor vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. “Surveys show 70% of the British public say 20mph is the right limit for residential streets. Politicians with the power and responsibility to set the correct limits should recognise that 30mph is no longer fit for purpose and make 20mph the norm. “Their constituents know that it’s the right thing to do. It’s a popular policy that makes a real difference to our quality of life.”

Call for IWC to act

Cllr Jones Evans, says,

“It’s important to remember that half of households in Newport Central do not have a vehicle and the county town carries the lion’s share of traffic movements, which in turn, creates an unwelcoming walking and cycling environment. “With many bodies such as World Health Organisation and BRAKE backing a lower speed limit, it’s time the Isle of Wight gave the green light for Newport, starting with a ‘signs and lines’ approach for implementing 20mph speed reduction.”

‘Slow Down In Town’ posters

Cllr Jones-Evans invites residents to collect posters that she has printed reminding drivers to ‘Slow Down In Town’ which they can display in their windows.

If you would like one email [email protected] or message her via her Facebook page.

Image: Charles Postiaux under CC BY 2.0