Following Tier 4 announcement: Wightlink ‘urges’ customers to follow Government regulations

As Tier 4 ‘stay at home’ lockdown now applies in Portsmouth, as well as in London and much of the South East, to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Isle of Wight residents must not go into Tier 4 areas, unless they are travelling for essential reasons, such as work, education and caring for vulnerable people.

People in Tier 4 must not travel to the Isle of Wight for non-essential reasons and must not stay away overnight.

Wightlink’s Portsmouth-Fishbourne route continues to carry freight, key workers and others who need to travel to and from the Island within the regulations.

Yarmouth to Tier 2 Lymington

Islanders who wish to go to the mainland are reminded that Wightlink’s ferries from Yarmouth arrive in Lymington, which is in Tier 2.

All Wightlink customers must follow the Hands Face Space guidance, respecting social distancing and wearing a face covering onboard.

Customers who were planning to travel for a non-essential reason can rebook to another date without charge.

Timetable changes

Wightlink will review demand and future bookings over the next few days and customers should expect changes to timetables.

For full details of Tier 4 regulations, see the Government Website.

Image: davidcjones under CC BY 2.0