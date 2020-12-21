Following Tier 4 announcement: Wightlink ‘urges’ customers to follow Government regulations

Wightlink has issued a statement saying they ‘urge’ customers to follow Government regulations, after the weekend’s Covid updates. Changes to their timetables should be expected too, they say

As Tier 4 ‘stay at home’ lockdown now applies in Portsmouth, as well as in London and much of the South East, to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

  • Isle of Wight residents must not go into Tier 4 areas, unless they are travelling for essential reasons, such as work, education and caring for vulnerable people.
  • People in Tier 4 must not travel to the Isle of Wight for non-essential reasons and must not stay away overnight.

Wightlink’s Portsmouth-Fishbourne route continues to carry freight, key workers and others who need to travel to and from the Island within the regulations.

Yarmouth to Tier 2 Lymington
Islanders who wish to go to the mainland are reminded that Wightlink’s ferries from Yarmouth arrive in Lymington, which is in Tier 2.

All Wightlink customers must follow the Hands Face Space guidance, respecting social distancing and wearing a face covering onboard.

Customers who were planning to travel for a non-essential reason can rebook to another date without charge.

Timetable changes
Wightlink will review demand and future bookings over the next few days and customers should expect changes to timetables.

For full details of Tier 4 regulations, see the Government Website.

Monday, 21st December, 2020 11:31am

2 Comments on "Following Tier 4 announcement: Wightlink ‘urges’ customers to follow Government regulations"

alisonjane

Profit before life!
They should be checking who is using the service and why.
This is just insane, those travelling from tier 4 areas are breaking the law, and those transporting them are aiding them to do so.
There is no point having a company if you’re helping to kill off all those who need your service!!
Strange how in ‘normal’ circumstances you can, and do, cancel ferries without any notice.

21, December 2020 11:51 am
Rhos yr Alarch

I wonder if the “urging” extends to making sure people from certain places do not become “customers” in the first place…?

21, December 2020 12:01 pm
