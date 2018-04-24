‘No one should need Foodbank’s help’ says Isle of Wight Manager as numbers of those in crisis rise

Hannah shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Foodbank. Ed

Between 1st April 2017 and 31st March 2018, 4,875 three day emergency food supplies were provided to local people in crisis by the Isle of Wight foodbank, compared to 4,814 in the previous year. Of this number, 1,845 went to children.

The foodbank, a member of The Trussell Trust’s network which has today reported a UK-wide increase foodbank use, believes the local increase is due to people struggling continued issues with benefit payments issues; insecure work; debt; homelessness and low income.

As part of a national network campaigning for change, the foodbank is working hard to offer practical emergency support to help prevent people affected going hungry, whilst simultaneously participating in vital research and raising awareness about the issues local people are facing.

King: “No one should need a foodbank’s help”

Hannah King, Manager of Isle of Wight Foodbank said:

“We don’t want to be here forever. No one on the Isle of Wight should need a foodbank’s help and we want to see an end to local people needing emergency food at all. “It doesn’t have to be this way – with a benefits system that catches people before they fall into crisis, and secure work that provides people with enough money to cover the cost of essentials, this is possible. “But until that time, we’ll continue to provide vital support when it matters most – we’re dedicated to ensuring that people in our community with no money for food are able to access emergency support, and that has only been possible in the last year because of the incredible generosity shown by local people in donating food, time and funds. Thank you.”

Rely on community for donations

The foodbank receives no permanent funding and relies on the generosity of the Island community to cover running costs which include warehouse space, to sort and stock donated food, a van to pick up donated food and deliver to distribution centres, and other overheads like utilities and insurances.

The foodbank welcomes any new offers of help with funding – local businesses, organisations and individuals interested in supporting the foodbank’s work can find out more at the Website.