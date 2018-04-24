Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 210057 : Racecourse-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018542

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : Located n/b c/w at Yarbridge Cross as you turn for Hornsey Rise (middle of 4 way lights) : Morton Road-Bradi

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018484

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

24 April — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330117 : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway reconstructiona and surfacing BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018170

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

24 April — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330115 : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018168

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

24 April — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330116 : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018169

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

24 April — 25 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: coleman s lane by coleman farm ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 4LX

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W24APRSDCBW22626

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 32 Green Lane Shanklin

Works description: Dig to to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074603

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NITON : Blackgang road, Niton. Approx 100m down hill, from the view point car park, on the zchale bound side of the c/w

Works description: Kerb repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018488

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 April — 08 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rock Shop, High Street, Shanklin

Works description: Scaffold Licence – Rock Shop, High Street, Shanklin 24/04-07/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003881

B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : Main Road, Shorwell, gully next to Church Yard Wall, adjacent to roundabout. : Main Road-Shorwell – 11377

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018419

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: ON UPPER GREEN RD JCT WITH STATION RD ST HELENS

Works description: No Dig CCTV/JETTING from MH in cw

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09132810

Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : : Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor – 8842

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018489

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

25 April — 27 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LANGUARD MANOR ROAD JUNCTION OF WHITBANK GARDENS PO37 7JD

Works description: Access required to BT under ground structure for cabling and jointing works no excavation work involved.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CC11W000000WAJP7K5R

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : S/b c/w Outside 5. ML320174 : Station Road-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018418

The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : O/s Hornsey Rise : The Mall-Brading

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018497

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Junction of Seaview Road.ML: 140106 : Three Gates Road-Northwood

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018483

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WHITWELL : From o/s Fairways to Ashknowle Lane jnc : Ventnor Road-Whitwell

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018539

Albert Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 53 ALBERT STREET, RYDE. ISLE OF WIGH

Works description: – RENEW METER INSATLLATION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09141140

Blackgang Old Road, Chale, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHALE : At the end of the road just past Old Coach House : Blackgang Old Road-Chale

Works description: Replacement of Saftey Barrier CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018561

Bluett Avenue, Seaview, Isle of Wight

25 April — 04 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Sandrock

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115264408-00209

Chestnut Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 April — 09 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Shide Road 85m ML260305 : Chestnut Close-Newport

Works description: Footwya Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260305 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018422

Circular Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

24 April — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Rockcliffe

Works description: Skip licence – Circular Road, Seaview – 24/04-21/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003909

Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S NO 8

Works description: Interim to permanent reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08134370

Cycle Track From Shanklin to Wroxall, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

25 April — 08 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : Various structures on the cycle track : Cycle Track From Shanklin To Wroxall-Shanklin

Works description: masonry repairs and cleaning to Structures

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018572

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP ALMOND GATE ON DODNOR LANE

Works description: NEWPORT 401771 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQHDNAW01

Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 April — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From House number 43 south to house number 5 bothsides ML241371 : Hookes Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 241371 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018424

Lane End Close, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

25 April — 04 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS May Cottage

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115232987-00941

Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From opposite the entrance to Innovation Centre to approx 70M North east on Monks Brook

Works description: NEWPORT 489165 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4AJA01

Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 49A QUEENS ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – PLUG DISUSED WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09140037

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

24 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S NO 29

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001828

Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 2 on STEEPHILL ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN 489652 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVHHCN01

The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight

24 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Royal London Yacht Club, The Parade, Cowes

Works description: Scaffolding license 24/04-30/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003912

The Terrace, Chale, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHALE : At the end of the Road just past Heathlands. : The Terrace-Chale

Works description: Replacement of Saftey Barrier CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018562

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE TO THE JUNCTION WITH CHURCH LANE ON WARLANDS LANE

Works description: CALBOURNE 4 – DSLAM 472902 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDETWY03

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

25 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside 13 WOODVALE ROAD

Works description: COWES 448683 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN03