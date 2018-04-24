Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 210057 : Racecourse-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018542
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : Located n/b c/w at Yarbridge Cross as you turn for Hornsey Rise (middle of 4 way lights) : Morton Road-Bradi
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018484
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
24 April — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330117 : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway reconstructiona and surfacing BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018170
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
24 April — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330115 : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018168
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
24 April — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330116 : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018169
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
24 April — 25 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: coleman s lane by coleman farm ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 4LX
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W24APRSDCBW22626
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 32 Green Lane Shanklin
Works description: Dig to to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074603
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NITON : Blackgang road, Niton. Approx 100m down hill, from the view point car park, on the zchale bound side of the c/w
Works description: Kerb repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018488
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 April — 08 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rock Shop, High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaffold Licence – Rock Shop, High Street, Shanklin 24/04-07/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003881
B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : Main Road, Shorwell, gully next to Church Yard Wall, adjacent to roundabout. : Main Road-Shorwell – 11377
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018419
B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: ON UPPER GREEN RD JCT WITH STATION RD ST HELENS
Works description: No Dig CCTV/JETTING from MH in cw
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09132810
Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: VENTNOR : : Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor – 8842
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018489
Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LANGUARD MANOR ROAD JUNCTION OF WHITBANK GARDENS PO37 7JD
Works description: Access required to BT under ground structure for cabling and jointing works no excavation work involved.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CC11W000000WAJP7K5R
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : S/b c/w Outside 5. ML320174 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018418
The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : O/s Hornsey Rise : The Mall-Brading
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018497
Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Junction of Seaview Road.ML: 140106 : Three Gates Road-Northwood
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018483
Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WHITWELL : From o/s Fairways to Ashknowle Lane jnc : Ventnor Road-Whitwell
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018539
Albert Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 53 ALBERT STREET, RYDE. ISLE OF WIGH
Works description: – RENEW METER INSATLLATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09141140
Blackgang Old Road, Chale, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHALE : At the end of the road just past Old Coach House : Blackgang Old Road-Chale
Works description: Replacement of Saftey Barrier CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018561
Bluett Avenue, Seaview, Isle of Wight
25 April — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Sandrock
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115264408-00209
Chestnut Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 April — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Shide Road 85m ML260305 : Chestnut Close-Newport
Works description: Footwya Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260305 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018422
Circular Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
24 April — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Rockcliffe
Works description: Skip licence – Circular Road, Seaview – 24/04-21/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003909
Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S NO 8
Works description: Interim to permanent reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08134370
Cycle Track From Shanklin to Wroxall, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
25 April — 08 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : Various structures on the cycle track : Cycle Track From Shanklin To Wroxall-Shanklin
Works description: masonry repairs and cleaning to Structures
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018572
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP ALMOND GATE ON DODNOR LANE
Works description: NEWPORT 401771 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQHDNAW01
Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 April — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From House number 43 south to house number 5 bothsides ML241371 : Hookes Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 241371 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018424
Lane End Close, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 April — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS May Cottage
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115232987-00941
Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From opposite the entrance to Innovation Centre to approx 70M North east on Monks Brook
Works description: NEWPORT 489165 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4AJA01
Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 49A QUEENS ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – PLUG DISUSED WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09140037
School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight
24 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S NO 29
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001828
Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 2 on STEEPHILL ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN 489652 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVHHCN01
The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight
24 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Royal London Yacht Club, The Parade, Cowes
Works description: Scaffolding license 24/04-30/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003912
The Terrace, Chale, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHALE : At the end of the Road just past Heathlands. : The Terrace-Chale
Works description: Replacement of Saftey Barrier CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018562
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE TO THE JUNCTION WITH CHURCH LANE ON WARLANDS LANE
Works description: CALBOURNE 4 – DSLAM 472902 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDETWY03
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
25 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside 13 WOODVALE ROAD
Works description: COWES 448683 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN03
Tuesday, 24th April, 2018 6:54am
By Sally Perry
