For a Spooky Halloween head to Niton and Whitwell

Thanks to Janice Young from Niton for sharing these great pics from the village. Ed
Niton and Whitwell are preparing for Halloween in a big way this year.
Already some interesting and unusual figures have taken to the streets, and the parish is holding its traditional best carved pumpkin competition.
Norris Family Grocers are sponsoring the competition, which is open to both adults and children.
Tuesday, 31st October, 2017 3:22pm
By Janice Young
