For a Spooky Halloween head to Niton and Whitwell

Niton and Whitwell have some interesting and unusual figures on the streets as the parish holds its traditional best carved pumpkin competition.

niton halloween bridge and groom - janice young

Thanks to Janice Young from Niton for sharing these great pics from the village. Ed

Niton and Whitwell are preparing for Halloween in a big way this year. niton halloween skeleton - janice young

Already some interesting and unusual figures have taken to the streets, and the parish is holding its traditional best carved pumpkin competition.

Norris Family Grocers are sponsoring the competition, which is open to both adults and children.
niton halloween pumpkin head -

Tuesday, 31st October, 2017 3:22pm

By

Niton, Whitwell

1 Comment on "For a Spooky Halloween head to Niton and Whitwell"

Nitonia
If you do come and look at the pumpkins (and it’s definitely worth doing so) please park on the edge of the village and walk in as there will be lots of youngster walking around trick or treating and it is the houses displaying pumpkins that they will be visiting. Some areas of the village don’t have particularly wide pavements. Thanks in advance and well done to… Read more »
31, October 2017 3:59 pm
