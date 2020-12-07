Forest Fables at Mottistone Manor on the Isle of Wight this Christmas: One bubble at a time

Coming to the Isle of Wight this Christmas, Forest Fables is a fabulously festive immersive show for bubbled families.

Each bubbled group will embark on a winter’s journey of discovery through the enchanted rooms and corridors of the National Trust’s Mottistone Manor, to uncover hidden stories found within Nature.

Captivating, clever, and curious creatures

You will chance upon captivating, clever, and curious creatures ready to impart their tales in this promenade performance.

You will hear stories of majestic forests, ancient landscapes, and the little creatures who serve them, inspiring each child to become a custodian of the natural world.

Golden Globe, Emmy, and Olivier award-nominated artists

The original script, score, and design, made by Golden Globe, Emmy, and Olivier award-nominated artists, draw on the beauty of the Manor under the watchful eye of the Neolithic Longstone and the sublime landscape that surrounds it.

Mottistone Manor

Where and when

The show will take place at the National Trust’s Mottistone Manor from the 11th-24th of December with performances happening from 3pm-7pm on weekdays and 10am-7pm on weekends.

The production, designed to Covid guidelines, allows bubbles of up to six people to experience the show, one bubble at a time.

When would a family ordinarily have the chance to see a show where they are the only audience members?

Book now

Magic memories will be made. Book now and find out more on the Forest Fables Website.

Our thanks to Forest Fables for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

