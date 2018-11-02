Former bakery could become pizza takeaway

A disused bakery in Newport could be given a new lease of life, if plans are approved to transform it into a takeaway pizza shop.

Approval is being sought to convert the site at 10 Clarendon Street, which has been vacant for the last 20 years.

The plans have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council by Mr S. Vinojan, of Ultra Stores, and could create two part-time and two full-time jobs.

No structural work will be required, either internal or external.

Shop front access

Residents will be able to access the takeaway using the existing shop front. Inside there will be a small customer area, a service counter and a kitchen at the rear.

The application states:

“The proposal will bring back in to use a vacant commercial premises creating additional employment and add to the Island Plan’s aim of increasing economic activity.”

The plans are available online for comments until 23rd November 2018.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

