Former Labour education minister takes on Conservative education lead in Isle of Wight elections

News shared by Richard on behalf of Isle of Wight Labour Party, in his own words. Ed

Labour and Co-operative candidate Sarah McCarthy-Fry, former MP for Portsmouth North between 2005 and 2010, served as Schools Minister responsible for Special Educational Needs.

She has lived on the Island for the past nine years and is standing in Lake South where the incumbent Tory councillor is Paul Brading who is responsible for children’s services and education on the Island

McCarthy: Parents shouldn’t have to fight for the right provision

Sarah said,

“Both the Tory Government and this Tory Council have badly let down our Island children with Special Needs. Parents shouldn’t have to fight for the right provision for their children. “A Labour-led council will listen to parents, put their children’s needs at the heart of decision-making and increase both the funding and quality of Special Needs Education.”

Quigley: Tories have talked the talk, but not walked the walk

Island Labour Chair, Richard Quigley, added,