Former Poundland and Civic Centre to become ‘Integrated Mental Health Hubs’

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has taken another step forward in delivering its mental health transformation plans, with the acquisition of two new buildings to be used as Integrated Mental Health hubs in Newport and Sandown.

This follows a successful NHS England capital bid of £3.2 million, awarded to the Trust in January 2021.

Two buildings purchased

This funding has enabled the purchase of two buildings, one in the heart Newport, previously Poundland and the other is the Civic Centre and Barracks building in Sandown, previously owned by the Isle of Wight Council.

Newport

The High Street location in Newport will enable the integration of all the mental health services alongside adult social care and third sector providers to support the wellbeing and recovery of people who use our services.

Sandown

The Sandown location will provide access to services for people living in the Bay and southern part of the Island. This expands on the Ryde Wellbeing Centre, that currently provides access to mental and physical health services for people living on the north-east side of the Island.

These buildings will be refurbished to allow physical and mental health services to be delivered in a welcoming environment for people with mental and physical health needs on the Island.

Integrated Mental Health hubs

The Integrated Mental Health hubs will enable a holistic and collaborative approach, bringing together the Trust’s new Mental Health Recovery Service for people with complex mental health needs, services for people in mental health crisis, Isle Talk (psychological therapies), Dementia Outreach and Older People’s Mental Health and Community Mental Health teams, all located alongside colleagues from social care and other partner organisations.

Stevens: Commitment towards improving the overall experience

Lesley Stevens, Director of Community, Mental Health and Learning Disabilities, said,

“The purchase of these buildings is part of our commitment towards improving the overall experience for people who use our services and will provide access to mental health support closer to home. Our aim is to develop these spaces to support wellbeing and recovery. We will work closely with people who use our services, carers, staff, and architects to co-design these hubs, listening to their ideas, suggestions, and experience of using existing community mental health services. This feedback will help to shape these buildings to deliver the best possible outcomes and improve mental health provision. These hubs will bring our community services together under one roof, allowing our teams to work and communicate more closely with one another and with our social care colleagues and partner organisations. This approach to mental health support and care will be beneficial for staff and provide a seamless experience for people who use our services and their families and carers.”

What to expect

The refurbished buildings will include therapeutic spaces, wellbeing and activity areas, a community cafe in the larger building in Newport, and staff areas, to include dedicated hot desking spaces.

The Integrated Mental Health Service Hubs is a key milestone in the delivery of the Trust’s No wrong door Mental Health and Learning Disabilities Strategy 2020-2025 which builds on foundations laid in the Isle of Wight Health and Care Plan and the Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s overall strategy.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust, in their own words. Ed

Image: Tim Mossholder under CC BY 2.0