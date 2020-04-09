Former St Mary’s doctor passes away after testing positive for Coronavirus

A doctor who, until a few months ago, was working at St Mary’s Accident and Emergency department has sadly passed away after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Dr Adefolu Edmond Adedeji – known to friends as Folu – was working at Swindon’s Great Western Hospital when he contracted the virus. He sadly passed away on Wednesday aged 62.

Dr Diaz: “He was a good man”

Islanders have posted condolences on the Facebook page of Dr Saul Diaz – who shared the news earlier, saying,

“I am very sorry to announce that Dr Adefolu Edmond Adedeji, who used to work at St Mary’s A&E some months ago, had fallen victim of the Coronavirus and passed away two days ago. “May his soul rest in peace. He was a good man.”

Died “doing a job he loved”

His family paid tribute to him saying he died doing a job he loved, serving others before himself.

Our thoughts are with Dr Adedeji’s family and friends, and all those who worked with him on the Island.

