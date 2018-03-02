Former tourism chief branches out into children’s poetry

The former CEO of Visit Isle of Wight, who left the post at the end of January, has just launched a new Website.

As well as being a singer songwriter, David Thornton has now revealed another string to his bow – children’s poet.

TickleTastic Poems

The first batch of poems have been uploaded to The Rhyming Corner on the TickleTastic Poems Website.

David is posting new poems on there every few days. Pop over and check them out, they’re very cute!

Here’s the latest, A February Morning by the Sea