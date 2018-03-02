Former tourism chief branches out into children’s poetry

The former CEO of Visit Isle of Wight, who left the post at the end of January, has just launched a new Website.
As well as being a singer songwriter, David Thornton has now revealed another string to his bow – children’s poet.
TickleTastic Poems
The first batch of poems have been uploaded to The Rhyming Corner on the TickleTastic Poems Website.
David is posting new poems on there every few days. Pop over and check them out, they’re very cute!
Here’s the latest, A February Morning by the Sea
We must go to the beach today,
Let’s walk along the prom,
In coats and gloves, and bobble hats,
To see what’s going on.
The kiosks are still boarded up,
The season’s not begun,
Eastern winds swirl round the bay,
No warmth yet in the sun.
And yet, it’s busy on the front,
Easter, weeks away,
Painters, builders, salesmen, cleaners,
“Lots to do” they say
Deliveries are coming in,
To fill the sea front stores,
The deckchair man is painting stripes,
On twenty beach hut doors.
Café Owners buy their stock,
Of giant coffee tins,
Whilst Council workers on the path,
Are cleaning litter bins.
The theatre puts a poster up,
To sell the summer shows,
The Pier erects a brand new sign
“Open soon” it glows.
Everyone’s excited here,
The season is approaching,
“This year”, they say, “will be our best”,
At least that’s what they’re hoping.
We sit and watch these busy folk,
We’re lucky living here,
To see the seaside waking up
and start another year.
Friday, 2nd March, 2018 12:37pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g4T
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, poetry
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓