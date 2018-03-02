Firefighters’ anger as IWC ‘renege on promise’

The FBU had been told a 12 week public consultation would take place, but now say the council has reneged on their promise. Not surprisingly they are very angry about this.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Fire fighters:

This in from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU). Ed

The public is being denied the right to have a say on proposed changes to the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service that the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) say are a threat to public safety.

Reduced crews
Managers at the service have proposed measures that would include a reduction in the number of firefighters who serve in a crew from five to four. This is a threat to both the public and firefighters as a crew of five is needed in order to follow safe working procedures to tackle blazes and rescue people. It means fire victims will have to wait longer to be rescued.

Eight wholetime firefighter posts and five retained posts are also under threat that would devastate the small brigade as it constitutes 15% of the entire firefighting workforce.

Council “reneged on their promise”
Fire service staff had been informed that a 12 week public consultation would follow the service review even going as far as hiring personnel from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to oversee the process. But now the council has reneged on their promise, likely to avoid public outrage over the cuts, and the decision will now be taken entirely by the council cabinet without any scrutiny from either the public or other councillors.

Cave: “Local democracy under assault”
Spence Cave, brigade secretary of the FBU in the Isle of Wight, said:

“This is simply local democracy under assault. The council and service managers know they will face a backlash over their plans for a more dangerous service and have decided they have the right to bypass the public altogether.

“We were told that the review was not about finances and if the Isle of Wight required more crews or finances then they would consider it. However, their preferred option is based purely on budget saving and not on risk, or the safety of the public and firefighters. They are selling a cuts package as an improvement.

“The risk facing Isle of Wight residents has not been reduced but the service charged with rescuing them will be if these changes are given the go-ahead. The speed and weight of the fire service response is essential in the first stages of a fire or a rescue and is paramount to its success. To cut crews is simply dangerous.”

A decision on the review is expected to be delivered at a meeting of the council cabinet on 8 March.

Image: AMagill under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 2nd March, 2018 10:59am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g4R

Filed under: Featured, Fire, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Firefighters’ anger as IWC ‘renege on promise’"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
tosh
So there we have it call me Dave and his merry band want to reduce fire crews from 5 to 4 this will put fire fighters at risk with only 4 crew members. There job is dangerous enough with a full crew of 5 on each engine and now they want to cut it to 4 on each engine.How safe are these firefighters and the public going… Read more »
Vote Up30Vote Down
2, March 2018 12:56 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*