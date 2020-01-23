Fortnightly Candles4Assange vigils in Newport ahead of his UK extradition hearing

At the Stop the War Rally in Trafalgar Square in 2011, Wikileaks founder and truth-seeker, Julian Assange, said,

“If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started by truth.”

Starting this Saturday (25th January) vigils will be held fortnightly in St Thomas’ Square, Newport.

This weekend, Anna Fauzy-Ackroyd and others join in solidarity with candles4Assange events held throughout the world.

Where and when

All are welcome to join in, just take along candles, prayers, poems, art, peace songs or just yourself,not forgetting something to sit on for a short opening meditation at 4.15pm.

Dates the vigils will take place are 25th January, 8th February, 22nd February, 7th March and 21st March, all at 4pm.

Extradition hearing

Monday 24th February sees the first day of Julian Assange’s UK extradition hearing to the US. There will be a global protest on this day.

Follow the Candles4Assange Website for updates.

