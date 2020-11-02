Four men arrested following brutal assault in Shanklin

Hampshire Constabulary say they have arrested a total of four people as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Shanklin.

Police were called on Thursday 29th October after a man in his 30s was assaulted by a group of men at Lower Hyde Holiday Park, off Landguard Road.

The man sustained a number of injuries as a result, including a serious but not life-threatening head injury.

Four arrests

Details of those arrested include:

A 23-year-old man from Shanklin arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been bailed until 26th November.

A 23-year-old man from Shanklin arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been bailed until 28th November.

A 24-year-old man from Shanklin arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been bailed until 29th November.

A 28-year-old man from Lake arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody at this time.

Image: nespirit under CC BY 2.0