Four more weeks of works on Newport Road, Cowes say water co

We’ve replaced an essential water main, that transfers supplies between Broadfield reservoir and Alvington.

As part of this scheme, we’re returning to Newport Road, Cowes, from Monday 13 March for up to four weeks.

Further checks and adjustments

All our new pipes undergo stringent testing and commissioning before being put into permanent use. While most pass these tests first time, there are occasions when we need to return to make further checks and adjustments.

We’ll also be carrying out further reinstatement work to the road surface.

So we can do this work safely, Newport Road will be closed from the junction with Three Gates Road to the junction with Nodes Road, with a short diversion in place.

Apologies for disruption

Project Manager Peter Simmons said:

“We know this will cause some more disruption – we’re sorry about this and will be doing all we can to keep impact to a minimum, and to re-open the road as soon as possible.”

Access will be available from either end of the road closure, although there may be some occasions when this isn’t possible – we’ll be keeping customers updated in these instances.

