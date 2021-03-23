Four weeks of overnight work at Fishbourne: Some crossings cancelled

Aging fenders will be replaced with new ones in four weeks of overnight work, scheduled to take place when tides permit

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

New ramps at Fishbourne

Wightlink will be carrying out essential maintenance work at its berth at Fishbourne port from Monday 29th March to Friday 14th May 2021.  

Aging fenders will be replaced with new ones in four weeks of overnight work, scheduled to take place when tides permit. 

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says,

“Our contractors will do their best to keep disturbance to a minimum but unfortunately, there may be some noise.

“We apologise in advance if this causes any inconvenience to our neighbours in Fishbourne.” 

Contractors will be based on a barge offshore during the operation. The replacement work will be suspended if winds rise over 25 knots. 

Schedule of fender works at Fishbourne 

Mon 29 Mar - Fri 2 AprBerthworks 20:00-05:00
Mon 5 - Fri 9 AprNo works because of tides
Mon 12 - Fri 16 AprBerthworks 20:00-05:00. The 23:00 and 01:00 sailings from Fishbourne will be cancelled on 13 and 14 April
Mon 19 - Fri 23 AprNo works because of tides
Mon 26 Apr - Fri 30 AprBerthworks 20:00-05:00
Mon 3 - Fri 7 MayNo works because of tides
Mon 10 - Fri 14 MayBerthworks 20:00-05:00. The 23:00 and 01:00 sailings from Fishbourne will be cancelled on 11 and 12 May

News shared by Karen on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Tuesday, 23rd March, 2021 11:13am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2okD

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Fishbourne, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*