Four weeks of overnight work at Fishbourne: Some crossings cancelled

Wightlink will be carrying out essential maintenance work at its berth at Fishbourne port from Monday 29th March to Friday 14th May 2021.

Aging fenders will be replaced with new ones in four weeks of overnight work, scheduled to take place when tides permit.

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says,

“Our contractors will do their best to keep disturbance to a minimum but unfortunately, there may be some noise. “We apologise in advance if this causes any inconvenience to our neighbours in Fishbourne.”

Contractors will be based on a barge offshore during the operation. The replacement work will be suspended if winds rise over 25 knots.

Schedule of fender works at Fishbourne

Mon 29 Mar - Fri 2 Apr Berthworks 20:00-05:00 Mon 5 - Fri 9 Apr No works because of tides Mon 12 - Fri 16 Apr Berthworks 20:00-05:00. The 23:00 and 01:00 sailings from Fishbourne will be cancelled on 13 and 14 April Mon 19 - Fri 23 Apr No works because of tides Mon 26 Apr - Fri 30 Apr Berthworks 20:00-05:00 Mon 3 - Fri 7 May No works because of tides Mon 10 - Fri 14 May Berthworks 20:00-05:00. The 23:00 and 01:00 sailings from Fishbourne will be cancelled on 11 and 12 May

