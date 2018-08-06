Fourteen to skydive for Isle of Wight school PTA charity

Friends, staff and members of FAB (The Bay school PTA) will be skydiving over Sandown on Tuesday this week.

Fourteen members have got together to skydive in aid of FAB The Bay School (charity number 1177000).

What the money’s for

They’re all jumping from 10,000ft to raise money for a Yurt, sensory garden and more balance bikes. All 14 are committed to raising over £300 each.

FAB Treasurer, David Sunnucks, tells OnTheWight that he’s personally scared of heights and over the last six months has had to lose two stone in weight to be eligible to jump.

Over £10,000 raised this year

FAB have only just become a charity this year but have already raised over £10,000 for the Bay School in Sandown under the chair of Lorna Cotton, with the fantastic help of an ever increasing FAB membership.

Show your support

There are a choice of at least three JustGiving Pages to donate via:

There are also 11 others who are fundraising and collecting sponsorship.

Best of luck tomorrow to you all.

Image: flawedartist under CC BY 2.0