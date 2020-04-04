Fourth person on the Isle of Wight who tested positive for Coronavirus passes away

A fourth person on the Isle of Wight who tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) has died, say Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 has died. “The gentleman was in his 90s and had underlying health conditions. “His family has been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The total number of Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have died having tested positive for COVID-19 is now four.

As of yesterday, Friday 3rd April, five people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered and been discharged.

Our thoughts are with family and friends.

Image: christiane teston under CC BY 2.0