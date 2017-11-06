Free call blockers on offer for dementia sufferers

The council share this latest news. Ed

From today, free call blockers will be available on a first come, first served basis to people with dementia, who are currently receiving scam or nuisance calls.

The Isle of Wight Council Trading Standards Service is supporting this scheme, which is being co-ordinated by the National Trading Standards Scams Team.

Councillor Gary Peace, Cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said,

“This initiative will go a long way in massively reducing the risk of financial harm for some of the most vulnerable people in our community. I would urge relatives or carers to help those they are looking after to sign up to this effective device, which can block those harassing calls. “There are many benefits from using a call blocker, from reducing confusion and stress for older people, to helping those who live alone feel safer and more in control. There is a VERY limited number of units available and they will be given out on a first come, first served basis.”

To get a FREE call blocking device YES should be answered to the following:

Do you or the person you are applying for receive nuisance and scam calls?

Does the person who would like the call blocker have dementia?

If you answered yes to the above then please apply online.

Image: rfduck under CC BY 2.0