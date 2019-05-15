Free introduction to art drop-in sessions in Ryde

Suzanne shares news about these upcoming free art workshops. Ed

Following requests from art enthusiasts well known artist and owner of People’s Gallery, Ryde, Isobel Evans has decided to offer free drop-in sessions on various art mediums.

These sessions will take place at the High Street gallery from 27th May- 1st June. All are welcome to attend and with this time being the school’s half-term holiday what better way to learn about art.

Isobel said,

“It has come about because we have a lot of people coming in to the gallery (especially teenagers) enquiring about various styles and mediums, trying to find out more. We’re staging a week of demonstrations during half term. “Each day a different artist will be present in the gallery demonstrating their particular field. This will include pastel, oil acrylic, encaustic wax and lino print. “People will be able to drop-in, there is no charge.”

This week of free demonstrations will take place between 10.30 am – 1pm and 2pm – 3.30pm each day.

Artists will be present to answer questions, give advice and demonstrate their own particular genre.

Artists taking part: Monday 27th – Jim Few – Acrylic on wood

Tuesday 28th – Isobel Evans – Water based oils

Wednesday – Lesley Wellings – Encaustic Wax

Thursday – Caroline Knox – Lino Art

Friday – Peter Allen – Pastel

Saturday – Peter Allen – Palette knife & Acrylic

Find out more

For more information please go to the Website, or call in at People’s Gallery, 28 High St, Ryde PO33 2HT or phone 07980 701 866.

Image: L- R Peter Allen, Lesley Wellings, Isobel Evans and Jim Few