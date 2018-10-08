Free: Isle of Wight Humanists chairman discusses ‘Factfulness’

The Isle of Wight Humanists return to Riverside Centre tomorrow (Tuesday), continuing with their new season of lectures.

The second lecture of the season, titled ‘Factfulness’, is presented by Chairman of IW Humanists, Simon Bligh.

We are faced with so much negativity in the media. What is the truth? Are we living in a terrible period of human history or have ‘we never had it so good’ (with apologies to Harold Macmillan)? Simon will discuss why we’re wrong about the World and things are better than you think. Based upon the work of Professor Hans Rosling, “Factfulness” can be described as the stress-reducing habit of only having opinions for which you have strong supporting facts.

Where and when

The event takes place at 7pm on Tuesday 9th October at Riverside Centre, Newport Quay.

Entry is free.

For more information about the Isle of Wight Humanists see their Website.

Image: David Mulder under CC BY 2.0

Location map

