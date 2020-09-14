Free online event focused on helping women in business

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is working with Enterprise Nation, Facebook and NatWest to support women across the UK grow their businesses online.

On Tuesday 15th September, the SheMeansBusiness Facebook page will play host to a virtual event bringing together a collection of inspiring, insightful and real stories from women who mean business, following what’s been a challenging time for all.

Dedicated training session

Following the main event, Solent LEP will be hosting a dedicated training session on its own Facebook page with #SheMeansBusiness accredited trainer Caroline Sumners.

Caroline will be sharing top tips for engaging with your customers directly on Facebook messenger including talking through Facebook messaging solutions, crafting your Facebook messenger marketing strategy, and reporting and insights.

There will also be a 15 minute Q&A at the end of the training session for any questions viewers may have.

Where and when

The #SheMeansBusiness Sessions starts at 12pm with Facebook VP Nicola Mendelson in conversation with NatWest CEO Alison Rose, followed by founder of NotOnTheHighStreet.com Holly Tucker, telling her story.

Broadcaster June Sarpong also speaks to many fearless female business founders before viewers enter just over an hour of sessions covering four topics; Mindset, Resilience, The 4 C’s and Cash Management and Investment.

Randall: Committed to supporting our women in business

Solent LEP Director Rachael Randall said:

“We are committed to supporting our women in business and are delighted to join SheMeansBusiness alongside Enterprise Nation, Facebook and Natwest to deliver these training sessions which could make a real difference to many female entrepreneurs looking to use Facebook more effectively as a platform. “We hope the main event will provide huge inspiration to attendees and the breakout session will drill down to tips and advice that can be put into practice.”

To confirm your attendance at the main event, click here.

To confirm your attendance at the Solent LEP training session hosted by Caroline Sumners, click here.

