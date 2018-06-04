Free parking at M&S could be thing of the past

Anyone hoping to get away with parking for free at Newport M&S could soon be hit with a fine.

A new number-plate recognition system could be installed outside the store. The new machines will detect licence plates when they enter the car park and anyone who does not pay for parking will be issued with a penalty notice.

Owned by Euro Car Parks

The car park for the shop is owned by Euro Car Parks who have applied to the Isle of Wight Council for the installation of the number-plate recognition system, as well as four ‘pay and display’ signs.

Currently shoppers can pay a pound minimum to park, which can then be claimed back in store. It is not known what the tariffs at the car park will be.

Avoiding unnecessary clutter

The application states the signs have been designed to be ‘clearly visible’ to drivers using the car park, without being overbearing.

It continues:

“The signage has been chosen to be clear and legible to users of the car park, but positioned to avoid unnecessary clutter of the public realm and to ensure public safety.”

