Free parking at M&S could be thing of the past

Euro Car Parks – who own the M&S car park in Newport – have applied to the Isle of Wight Council for the installation of number-plate recognition, as well as four ‘pay and display’ signs.

Anyone hoping to get away with parking for free at Newport M&S could soon be hit with a fine.

A new number-plate recognition system could be installed outside the store. The new machines will detect licence plates when they enter the car park and anyone who does not pay for parking will be issued with a penalty notice.

Owned by Euro Car Parks
The car park for the shop is owned by Euro Car Parks who have applied to the Isle of Wight Council for the installation of the number-plate recognition system, as well as four ‘pay and display’ signs.

Currently shoppers can pay a pound minimum to park, which can then be claimed back in store. It is not known what the tariffs at the car park will be.

Avoiding unnecessary clutter
The application states the signs have been designed to be ‘clearly visible’ to drivers using the car park, without being overbearing.

It continues:

“The signage has been chosen to be clear and legible to users of the car park, but positioned to avoid unnecessary clutter of the public realm and to ensure public safety.”

Monday, 4th June, 2018 2:30pm

By

Adam

A) I’m not sure the headline is particularly accurate given that you already have to pay.
B) If you check the application, the signs show refunded parking will continue, though the pricing/time is to be confirmed.

Vote Up00Vote Down
4, June 2018 4:00 pm
