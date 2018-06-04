Isle of Wight voluntary groups honoured with Queen’s Awards

Four voluntary groups on the Island who work in the community have been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the MBE for voluntary groups in the UK.

The four groups that were successful this year were: Northwood House Charitable Trust, the Isle of Wight Foodbank, Needles National Coastwatch and Ability Dogs for Young People IW.

Value of voluntary sector

The recipients are four of 250 volunteer-led groups to receive the prestigious award this year. The number of awarded groups has increased again this year, demonstrating the continuous expansion and value of the voluntary sector in today’s society.

This is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK to recognise exceptional service within their communities. The recipients of the award are announced each year on 2nd June – the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

Diverse range of awardees

This year’s awardees are incredibly diverse, innovative and impactful, ranging from FISH Neighbourhood Care, an organisation committed to combating loneliness and social isolation in older and vulnerable people living in Barnes, Mortlake and East Sheen in Greater London to The Monday Night Club, providing social opportunities and sporting activities for adults with learning disabilities and autism in Worcestershire.

The Island groups will receive their awards from Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight later this year who has said that this once again demonstrates the outstanding quality of voluntary groups on the Island.

Tracey Crouch, Minister for Sport and Civil Society, said:

“Everyone who has received this award should be incredibly proud. Their service, commitment and care has a profoundly positive impact on communities throughout the country and I am delighted they have been recognised with this prestigious award. “The record number of recipients this year is testament to the strength of the voluntary sector and I am sure this trend will continue into the future. If you know any organisations that deserve to be recognised, make your voice heard and nominate them for next year.”

The top of a formidable volunteering movement

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service Independent Committee chair, former broadcast journalist Sir Martyn Lewis said:

“This year’s record number of Queen’s Award awardees are a powerful testimony to the remarkable achievements and innovative ideas which characterise volunteering in the UK. They prove that, more than ever, volunteers beavering away at grassroots level are the active lifeblood of our communities, identifying all kinds of problems and issues and tackling them with enthusiasm, talent and a high degree of success. “The recipients of the Queen’s Award are in the UK involving millions of our citizens, and going from strength to strength.”

Report by Isle of Wight council, in their own words. Ed