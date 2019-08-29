Free parking spaces for Isle of Wight patients travelling to mainland for treatment

Northwood House Charitable Trust share this latest news. Ed

After a successful trial Northwood House Charitable Trust has agreed to provide four free spaces every day for Isle of Wight patients that need to travel to the mainland for NHS treatments or appointments.

The Park Road Car Park is conveniently located in central Cowes just a five minute walk from the Highspeed Red Jet Terminal in Fountain Yard. Any parking bay can be used provided the permit is displayed.

Cullen: Delighted to offer practical support

Roseleen Cullen, Chair of Northwood House Charitable Trust Co. Ltd. commented,

“We had very positive feedback during the trial. For many, not having to worry about a parking permit running out if return travel is delayed was a huge relief. Patients undergoing regular treatments really valued the cost saving. “The Trustees of Northwood House are delighted that together with Cowes Town Council we can offer practical support to residents who need to leave the Island for medical treatment. We would like as many people as possible to take advantage of this facility.”

Peacey-Wilcox: Facility really making a difference

Mayor Lora Peacey-Wilcox added,

“Northwood House continues to show their commitment to supporting the Isle of Wight Community by offering patients worry-free parking in the centre of Cowes, with the administration by Cowes Town Council. “Families with young children have told my team how much they value this facility, as have elderly patients. “It really is making a difference.”

How to apply

The scheme is administered by Cowes Town Council on behalf of Northwood House Charitable Trust. Patients should apply to Cowes Town Council in advance of travel by calling the Town Council office on 01983 209022 or visiting during office hours: 9.30am – 12.00pm, Monday to Friday.

Permits will be issued when proof of appointment is shown and must be collected before the date of use from the Town Council Office, Northwood House, Ward Avenue, Cowes PO31 8AZ.

More information is available on the Cowes Town Council Website.

Image: chodhound under CC BY 2.0