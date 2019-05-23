Isle of Wight info: Voting in EU elections – who, where and how

Free water to school children well hydrated throughout summer term

Morrison’s in Lake for donating over 100 bottles of water to the school to use at their sporting events over the summer.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Head boy and girl with the water bottles

Nick shares this latest news on behalf of St Thomas Canterbury Catholic Primary School . Ed

Headteacher of St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary school, Maggie Sanderson, has praised Morrison’s in Lake for donating over 100 bottles of water to the school.

The donation came as part of  Morrison’s Lake initiative to keep children hydrated. 

Mrs Sanderson said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive these bottles of water for our children to use at their sporting events throughout the summer term. 

“We are very grateful to Morrison’s for their kind donation.”

Morrison’s Lake Community Champion Carrie Fineran said:

“We are so pleased to be able to make this donation and support our local schools.”

Image: Head Boy (Boris Hare) and Head Girl (Imogen Rayner)

Thursday, 23rd May, 2019 1:39pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mTa

Filed under: Community, Education, Island-wide, Top story, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*