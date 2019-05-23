Free water to school children well hydrated throughout summer term

Nick shares this latest news on behalf of St Thomas Canterbury Catholic Primary School . Ed

Headteacher of St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary school, Maggie Sanderson, has praised Morrison’s in Lake for donating over 100 bottles of water to the school.

The donation came as part of Morrison’s Lake initiative to keep children hydrated.

Mrs Sanderson said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive these bottles of water for our children to use at their sporting events throughout the summer term. “We are very grateful to Morrison’s for their kind donation.”

Morrison’s Lake Community Champion Carrie Fineran said:

“We are so pleased to be able to make this donation and support our local schools.”

Image: Head Boy (Boris Hare) and Head Girl (Imogen Rayner)