Free wellbeing singing group for those with anxiety or depression



Every Wednesday morning, at 11am, in the hall of St John’s church, in Ryde, voice coach, Annalisa Vaughan, and care taker to St John’s, David Rowe, run the Wellbeing Singing Group, as volunteers.

The group is FREE to members of the community who suffer from anxiety, depression or who hay have done in the past, but wish to meet and support other people with similar experiences.

What to expect

Everyone is welcome, we have a warm drink and a chat, then voice coach Annalisa takes the group through a number of breathing and vocal exercises, which aid relaxation and lift the mood.

The guided posture and gentle movements accompanying the vocal exercises also help to strengthen core muscles, fight back pain and improve posture.

Finally, the group sing a few songs, just for fun.

To keep up with updates, the event is listing as the Wellbeing Singing Group on Facebook.

Group coaching class

Voice coach Annalisa Vaughan also offers voice projection and wellbeing workshops to teachers in schools.

She runs a group coaching class on Friday mornings at Bar 74, Union St, Ryde. The Friday sessions are £4 and include a warm drink.

