Freemasons present over £35,000 of donations to local charities

Over £35,000 was recently donated to over 50 local charities at a recent cheque presentation event held at Fareham Masonic Centre.

More than 120 people attended the event including the past mayor of Gosport, Councillor Lynn Hook, the Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Sean Woodward and Mike Wilks, the Provincial Grand Master for the Masonic province of Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

Dave Perkis, the Assistant Provincial Grand Master welcomed everyone after which the Provincial Grand Master gave a short address.

The cheque presentations were then made to over 50 charities and good causes, after which each charity gave a short presentation to highlight the work they do in the community.