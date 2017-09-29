Freemasons parade on the Isle of Wight for second time in century

Ed shares this latest news on behalf of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasonry. Ed

A year ago Freemasons paraded on the Isle of Wight for the first time in a century – and they enjoyed it so much they returned this year.

More than a dozen members of lodges based on the island paraded in full regalia through the town of Ryde.

They were accompanied by Mike Wilks, the Provincial Grand Master for the Province of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and his assistant, David Foot.

Second visit in a century

It was the second annual Isle of Wight Day parade and this year the celebrations took part over a whole weekend.



Freemasons within the province have for some time been trying to be more visible in local communities.

David Foot said: