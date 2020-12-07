Freezing fog to continue overnight say Met Office

The fog is expected to thicken up across the Isle of Wight, so expect slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

freezing fog in Ventnor Harbour

The Met Office weather warning for the Isle of Wight today has been extended.

Valid from 4pm today (Monday) to 11am Tuesday, it warning reads:

Fog and freezing fog will persist and become more widespread Monday evening, lasting into Tuesday morning.

The visibility is likely to be less than 100m in places leading to difficult driving conditions and some disruption to transport.

The odd icy stretch is also possible.

Monday, 7th December, 2020 12:36pm

