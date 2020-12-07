Freezing fog to continue overnight say Met Office

The Met Office weather warning for the Isle of Wight today has been extended.

Valid from 4pm today (Monday) to 11am Tuesday, it warning reads:

Fog and freezing fog will persist and become more widespread Monday evening, lasting into Tuesday morning. The visibility is likely to be less than 100m in places leading to difficult driving conditions and some disruption to transport. The odd icy stretch is also possible.



See the latest updates by visiting the Met Office Website.