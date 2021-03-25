Fresh plans for new loos

Better disabled loos have been proposed in fresh plans for new £130,000 toilets in Freshwater Bay.

Last year plans were submitted by Freshwater Parish Council to demolish the current dilapidated loos.

The application was withdrawn, however, before a decision could be made following an extraordinary meeting of the council, to reconsider refurbishment options.

Water wastage

The current toilets on Gate Lane were built in the 1950s with urinals that have a continuous flow of water — leading to very expensive water bills for the parish council.

A task group was established to design the new toilets.

Modern loos

Now plans have been submitted again to demolish the existing facilities and replace them with more modern conveniences which would meet current standards.

The existing facilities have no disabled toilets, but the revised plans do.

Hoist and changing benches

It would result in a ‘minor increase’ in the building’s footprint size, but provide a hoist, changing benches and spaces for carers, in line with guidance for disabled toilets.

The parish council’s budget consultation for the coming year said the Bay is becoming an increasingly popular attraction.

To pay for the development, the council will take out a loan from the Public Works Loan Board, at a cost of £5,180 for the next 25 years — a total of £129,500.

Have your say

To view the proposals, or comment on the application, 21/00400/FUL, you can visit the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal.

Comments will be accepted until 13th April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed