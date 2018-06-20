Freshwater Bay Floral Displays support community project

The latest Open Gardens event in Freshwater Bay raised an incredible £1500 for West Wight Sports and Community Centre’s (WWSCC) fundraising project to extend the gym.

Six keen gardeners in the bay opened their gardens to the public in return for a small donation to this worthy local project. Two properties also sold refreshments to further boost funds.

A rewarding experience

Judith Hunt, Freshwater Bay Residents’ Association chair and organiser of the Open Gardens project in the bay said:

“With the weather on our side and six stunning Freshwater Bay gardens open to the public a wonderful day was had by locals and visitors alike. “It was rewarding to share gardening hints and tips with fellow green fingered enthusiasts and know that we were also supporting our local sports and community centre with their latest venture.”

£150,000 target

WWSCC want to increase the size of their gym by fifty percent and need to raise £150,000.

The cheque for £1,500 was handed over to Clare Griffin, WWSCC manager. She said,

“While it seems like we need to raise a lot of money to extend our gym, this donation from the Residents’ Association actually contributes one percent of the amount we need! “I want to thank all those who took part in the Open Gardens event and can assure them the money will be put to good use in their community.”

Those taking part included:

Baker’s Farm House, Gate Lane – Jane and Kirk Wolley Dod

Havelock House, Gate Lane – James and Dorothy Day, Alan Sheward

Gull Cottage, Blackbridge Road – Terry and Owen Butchers

Treberren, Blackbridge Road – Sheila and Roger Spivey

Well Close, Blackbridge Road – Judith and Sandy Hunt

Japonica Lodge Victoria Road – Felicity and Michael Wareham

Image: (L-R) Michael Wareham, Terry Butchers, Clare Griffin, Judith Hunt, Sheila Spivey and Roger Spivey