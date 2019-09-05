Freshwater Book Fair starts on Friday

Bill Nighy as Edmund Brundish in The Bookshop

The rich literary tradition of the West Wight’s largest village is to be celebrated in a new event taking place this weekend (6th-7th September)

Freshwater Parish Council, which has taken over the freehold of the village’s library from the Isle of Wight Council, is hosting a book fair which will include live readings, a book sale, a publishing workshop for both established and aspiring authors, and a themed film night.

Strong literary heritage

Since Robert Hooke published ‘Micrographia’ in 1665, authors connected with Freshwater have included Alfred Tennyson, Edward Lear, Lewis Carroll, William Allingham, George Bernard Shaw, Virginia Woolf and Lynne Truss.

The West Wight is home to many authors and aspiring writers today, who frequently cite the area as an inspiration for their work, or simply as a great place to live and write.

Screening of The Bookshop

On the evening of Friday 6th September, the Friends of Freshwater Library will be showing the film ‘The Bookshop’, starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy.

The library doors in School Green Road will open at 7pm for the film starting at 7:30pm. Tickets will be £3 on the door, or available two weeks in advance from the Website.

The ‘Write Club’

The book fair will see the launch of a new ‘Write Club’ for authors at Freshwater Library, with an inaugural workshop from 10am to 12 noon on Saturday 7th September.

Entitled “How to get published”, this workshop is aimed at both new authors, and those experienced writers and publishers looking for better ways to produce and sell their books.

The workshop is free of charge for participants, but places are limited to twelve and must be booked in advance by phoning library supervisor Anna Britton on (01983) 752 377.

Buy and sell books

A book sale will open at the Freshwater Memorial Hall in Avenue Road at 12 noon for sellers and 1pm for buyers, ending at 5:30pm.

All sellers are welcome, from professional dealers, to local publishers and charities, to book lovers and parents in need of a de-clutter.

The cost to sellers is £5 per table, with advance booking recommended via independent bookseller Gail Middleton on (07973) 212 723. Folding tables will be provided if required.

Author readings

There will also be author readings at The Freshwater Coffee House in School Green Road on 7th September.

From 2pm, award-winning children’s author Kieran Larwood will read for children eight years old and up, while author and illustrator Jules Marriner will read from her books for children aged three to eight years.

Evening event

In the evening, from 7pm, author and screenwriter Felicity Fair Thompson and guests will present their work for adult readers.

Authors, both published and unpublished, who wish to read at the evening event should contact Stefan Powell on (01983) 754 095 to reserve a place.

Baristas will be on hand to serve speciality coffee, tea and light refreshments.

James: Could become an annual event

Parish Councillor, Daniel James, commented,

“If the first Freshwater Book Fair proves popular with local residents, Island authors and the book trade, it could become an annual event. “Our aim is to provide a low-cost, accessible event that promotes both local writers and our amazing public library, offering something for people of all ages.”

