Freshwater road scheme still on schedule say Island Roads

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Island Roads is working hard to ensure the project to rebuild and resurface Avenue Road in Freshwater remains on track.

The scheme in partnership with Freshwater Parish Council and the IW Council also includes measures to improve the area by creating safety features such as footway widening and pedestrian crossing points. All the elements of the scheme are being done as one project in order to reduce overall disruption.

The project is programmed to be completed on December 1 and extra resources have been assigned to help ensure that schedule is met despite some recent inclement weather. In addition to an extra crew, work will also be undertaken on Saturdays, subject to weather.

Island Roads is also keen to point out that while traffic is restricted during work, pedestrian access remains and businesses are open as usual.

Really appreciate understanding and co-operation

Steve Ashman Island Roads deputy service director said:

“With the extra crew and the introduction of Saturday working when weather allows we are doing all we can to keep the project on schedule. “We recognise that it is impossible to carry out an improvement project of this scale and complexity without causing some local disruption and we really appreciate the understanding and co-operation we are receiving from businesses and residents.“

Mr Ashman acknowledged that the initial phase of the project, predominantly works to kerbing, had got off to a slow start due to resource issues.

Overall programme still on schedule

He said,

“I apologise for local concern that caused but it has not affected the overall programme which I am pleased to say remains on schedule. “We will continue to keep the community informed of progress throughout the scheme and in the meantime would like to stress that businesses in this busy area remain open during this work.”

Location map

View the location of this story.