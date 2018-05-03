Friday Quay Arts show for the band on today’s R4 Woman’s Hour

If you head Quay Arts in Newport this Friday night (4th May), you’ll discover they have a treat in store for you.

Visiting from the United States are two highly acclaimed folk singers who, through their distinct and powerful voices, perform Appalachian music and ancient folk ballads in a contemporary style.

Elizabeth LaPrelle and Anna Roberts-Gevalt (aka Anna & Elizabeth) have pioneered a novel and unique way to present old songs to modern audiences.

Enter the Crankie

The very special way in which Anna & Elizabeth perform is through the help of hand-drawn video that is hand-cranked to illustrate the songs as they are performed.

The videos below give a flavour of what the expect.

Support from Benjamin Lazar Davis

Providing accompaniment for Anna & Elizabeth on Friday night will New York City–born American multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, Benjamin Lazar Davis.

He co-produced Anna & Elizabeth’s latest album and will be performing magic with his Moog and Mellotron.

Woman’s Hour

The trio made their way into the BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour programme studio today (Thursday) to speak with Jenni Murray.

If you missed the Woman’s Hour programme you can listen again via the BBC iPlayer

Book now and have dinner too

Let’s pack the theatre full with Islanders to welcome these visitors from America.

Why not meet friends for a bite to eat beforehand. The Evening Menu will be available from 5.30pm and booking is recommended, so please call 01983 822490 to book a table.

Tickets are £14.50 each. Book now via the Quay Arts Website.

Find out more about Anna & Elizabeth on their Website.

