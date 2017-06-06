From Australia to the Isle of Wight – how to ‘defeat the fossil fuel industry’

Sylvia shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Film makers from Australia have begun a tour involving over 30 events in five weeks to spread their message of hope to communities around the UK.

Frack Free Isle of Wight are proud to be hosting the final screening in this tour in Arreton on Sunday 11th June (see detail here).

Revealing a community’s heroic stand

Filmed over five years, The Bentley Effect documents the highs and lows of the battle to keep a unique part of Australia gasfield-free.

This story of a community’s heroic stand shows how strategic direct action and peaceful protest from a committed community can overcome industrial might and political short-sightedness.

A hearty dose of hope and inspiration

Film director and producer Brendan Shoebridge said,

“This film is incredibly timely and offers audiences a hearty dose of hope and inspiration in these uncertain times. It is a highly entertaining ride following a successful social movement and will no doubt find an appreciative audience in the UK. “Gas mining may be the vehicle but this film is really about what a united community can achieve when it stands together.”

Screening and Q&Q session

Simon Clough, National Chair of Lock The Gate Alliance and former deputy mayor of Lismore City, who will be introducing the screening and Q&A session alongside Ian Gaillard, fellow veteran of the GasfieldFree social movement said,

“Be prepared to be moved by this film.”

Ian Gaillard added,

“Few people realise what a desperate situation we were facing in the Northern Rivers regarding the invasive gas fracking industry. “Metgasco the gas miner had drilled nearly 60 wells over the last 10 years. It already had a gas to production licence and it had almost unlimited support from the two major political parties. It was against this background that we had to organise to protect our communities and our land, water and air.”

Free entry

They’ve come a long way in more ways than one! So please join us in welcoming them to the Island and learning from their experience on Sunday 11th June.

Admission is free although voluntary donations to contribute towards the cost of the film and the tour will be very much appreciated on the day or via the Website.

Going all out for shale

With communities around the UK already feeling the force of the Government’s pledge to go all out for shale, and the Conservative manifesto now promising to allow non-fracking wells to go ahead, such as those planned on the Isle of Wight, without any requirement for planning permission, The Bentley Effect UK tour really could not have come at a better time.

Sneaky peak

The Bentley Effect is not on general release and the full movie can not be seen anywhere except the venues on the official UK Tour list.

(Please be aware there is a scam Website on YouTube and Facebook purporting to allow you to download the full movie in return for credit card details)

Don’t miss it! Seats are limited so for further details and to book visit the Website.

For more information about Frack Free Isle of Wight, visit the Website