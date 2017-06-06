A welcome council change to ban on trailers over 1.83m

Following questions from OnTheWight and letters from some of its readers (see letters from Andy S-C and Gordon Payne), Isle of Wight council have u-turned on their decision to limit the length of trailers at the Isle of Wight’s two household recycling centres, Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh.

Review of previous guidance

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told OnTheWight,

“Following feedback from users of the household recycling centres at Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh, the Isle of Wight Council, in partnership with Amey, has reviewed the guidance previously issued leading up to the changes in access rules at sites that are due to take effect from today (5 June.) “The following amendment has now been made for users that wish to bring their household recycling or waste to the household recycling centres in vehicles with trailers. “From 5 June, vehicles towing a trailer with an overall vehicle + trailer length of 7.7m (approx. 25ft) or less will continue to be permitted to use the facilities as normal regardless of the length of trailer. “Any vehicles with trailers with a combined length over 7.7m (approx. 25ft) will not be permitted to use the household recycling centres.”

Does you car qualify?

So the main question is what type of car will enable you to fit in or under the 7.7m total length.

OnTheWight has done some research on this. Sadly we could find no easy answers for a ‘Show me all of the cars that are under Xm long’ search.

A trailer with an internal length of around 2m seems to have a total external length of around 3.4m, so vehicles of up to 4.3m should be OK.

The type of car that is 4.3m or less include VW Golf; Vauxhall Astra hatchback; perhaps even a Renault Megane. Large Family type-cars will not comply.

“It was worth raising our heads”

The main thing is that it’s an improvement on the previous rule – Well done Isle of Wight Council and Amey for reconsidering the restriction.

After OnThewight told Andy SC the good news of the change, he responded,

“That feels really good – it was worth raising our heads and saying something!”

Update 13:52 – Added Andy SC quote.

Image: irwin-scott under CC BY 2.0