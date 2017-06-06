Nick shares this great news from Isle of Wight charity. The Queen’s Award for Volunteers is well deserved recognition. Ed

Storeroom entered their application for this prestigious award and are pleased and proud to say they have been successful.

The official announcement was made on 2 June in the London Gazette.

Official ceremony

Later this year Storeroom will receive a signed certificate from Her Majesty The Queen; (presented locally by the Lord Lieutenant for our group’s county) and a commemorative English Crystal with the logo insignia.

This award was created by HRH The Queen in 2002 to mark the occasion of her Golden Jubilee, recognising excellence in voluntary activities carried out by groups in the community. It is the MBE for volunteer groups.

Valuable volunteers

Storeroom’s volunteers are a superb team, giving their time free to help keep Storeroom open to everyone on the Isle of Wight; this is a great recognition for them all, for their efforts.

To find out more about Storeroom, visit the Website.