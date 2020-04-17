From Island Roads to Island odes as exchange with resident turns into rhyme

Island Roads became Island odes when the highways PFI company entered into a poetic exchange with a retired teacher.

Octogenarian Sylvia Sharp, of Freshwater who jokingly calls herself the ‘Poet Looreate’ wrote in verse to Island Roads to offer her thanks for a highway repair job well done.

Her poem brought a smile to staff at Island Roads’ Daish Way HQ and by way of response, a letter – also in rhyme – was sent back to Mrs Sharp, a former head of Yarmouth School.

Ambrose: First compliment received in verse

Steve Ambrose, Island Roads business manager and author of the poetic reply said:

“This is the first time we have received a compliment in verse and we were all really grateful to Mrs Sharp for taking the trouble to correspond in such a creative way. “The least we could do was to respond in kind although Mrs Sharp’s composition was obviously far more accomplished. I just hope she enjoyed the little exchange as much as we did.”

Mrs Sharp said she has been particularly pleased Island Roads has undertaken a swift repair as she required access to attend a hospital appointment.

Steve Ambrose

And she added that the poetry exchange has given her extra pleasure given the current lockdown.

Mrs Sharp’s initial poem

Three fellows in yellow come with their lorry

I should have rejoiced instead I was sorry

for that very day I’d a hospital date

and these fellows in yellow were blocking my gate!

I’m an octogenarian – can’t walk very far

so my daughter would take me in her little car

so how could she possibly get to my gate?

The hole needed mending but I mustn’t be late.

These fellows in yellow set to work with a will

Our hole in the road they determined to fill

The work soon complete, the surface made flat

The people of Copse Lane are grateful for that.

The road opened in time – my transport is here

To our Island Road Team, we all raise a cheer!

Island Roads response

All of us working at Daish Way

Would really like me to say

Thanks for taking up your time

To craft us such a welcome rhyme

Our staff were thrilled to hear you say

We’d fixed the pothole down your way

Thanks again for your poetic applause

Our best regards to you and yours

Mrs Sharp’s reply

My abilities are limited

Now I’m eighty-five

So I try to do the things I can

To prove I’m still alive!

If they make others smile

That’s an extra boost for me

So let’s go forth and spread the mirth

As you have done for me

I’m glad that composing words that rhyme

Can give us so much pleasure

‘Cos now that lockdown has set in

We have much more leisure

News shared by Gavin on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Image: Cogdog under CC BY 2.0