From Monday people can meet up in groups of six people, but still need to stay 2m apart and be outside

From Monday 1st June, the Government say that groups of up to six people will be able to meet outdoors.

The new guidelines include gardens and other private outdoor spaces, provided strict social distancing guidelines (remaining 2m from a person not within your household) are followed.

People should not spend time inside the homes of their friends and families, other than to access the garden or use the toilet.

Next phase of lockdown

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced the change and thanked the public’s “continued patience and hard work in helping to protect the NHS and contain the virus”.

The new guidance marks the next phase of adjusting the lockdown. Other new measures come into force from Monday in three core areas – schools, retail, and social contact.

Schools

Primary schools will welcome back children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 on 1st June, and nurseries and other early years settings will be reopened.

On 15th June, secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges will begin to provide some face-to-face contact time for Year 10 and 12 and the equivalent groups in further education. This will help students prepare for exams next year, and we expect there to be around a quarter of these secondary students in at any point.

Schools will have been in contact with parents to explain their plans.

Shops

From Monday outdoor markets and car showrooms will be able to reopen, provided they meet COVID-19 secure guidelines to protect shoppers and workers.

It’s intended for all other non-essential retail shops to open from 15th June, so long as the government’s five tests are still being met and Covid-19 secure guidelines are followed.

Police powers

The Police will continue to take the approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging individuals to follow the law. Where people do not follow the rules, the Police will have the power to enforce these requirements as a last resort.

The five tests

The Government’s five tests are:

Protect the NHS’s ability to cope. We must be confident that we are able to provide sufficient critical care and specialist treatment right across the UK See a sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rates from Covid-19 so we are confident that we have moved beyond the peak Reliable data from SAGE showing that the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels across the board Be confident that the range of operational challenges, including testing capacity and PPE, are in hand, with supply able to meet future demand Be confident that any adjustments to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections that overwhelms the NHS

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay alert and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0