From one island to another: Hurricane Maria appeal to help those in Dominica

Islanders are being invited to help with an appeal for items to to sent to the hurricane-ravaged island of Dominica. The container is going in less than two weeks.

hurricane maria damage

In less than two weeks Roll Out The Barrel Charity have a container going to the hurricane-ravaged island of Dominica.

Items needed
The Isle of Wight charity is appealing to Islanders to help their efforts by donating any of the following.

Tents, sleeping bags, wellington boots, cooking pots and pans, hygiene items, sanitary pads and washable nappies.

Items can be dropped off in Newport, but please call Adrian Brewer first to check whether the store in Daish Way is open. Give him a buzz on 07809 456 247.

If you’d like to donate money, follow the Just Giving link.

Find out more about the charity on their Website.

Image: dfid under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 20th October, 2017 2:30pm

