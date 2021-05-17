Full review of highways needed in East Cowes, says councillor

The Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, says an apology has been received from Island Roads for the way in which information about proposed changes to roads has been shared with residents.

He told News OnTheWight,

“A significant number of Road Traffic Orders (RTOs) have been posted in and around East Cowes on lamp posts. The issuing of RTO consultations came as a surprise to residents and myself and were unsupported by media strategy or information. “This is, in fact, a formal consultation and not a done deal by any means at this stage. It’s unfortunate that this consultation comes at a time of great disruption in our town with our highways rebuild underway.”

Share your ideas

He went on to say,

“Pouring fuel onto the fire is not helpful, but I do ask residents to try and respond to the proposals with some alternative suggestions and ideas. “The consultation affects a great number of people in and around East Cowes and it’s important.”

Full review needed

Cllr Love goes on to explain that he has suggested to the PFI team that East Cowes undergoes a full highways review.

He added,

“Given that we don’t have any long-stay car parking provision, we have changes proposed for Red Funnel access to the yard and town, electric vehicles coming online and no provision for charging vehicles, especially where there is on-street parking.”

Respond by 18th June

Cllr Love said,

“If you live in one of the streets affected by the changes or are affected by the proposals, you will see the postings of plans on lampposts in the area. Please read the information carefully. “It might be that these plans are already in operation in some streets but for others they will mean changes occurring. If you have any comments or objections then please respond by Friday 18th June to the proposals.”

Comments can be made to [email protected]

Image: Joanna Kosinska under CC BY 2.0