‘Fully tooled up’ police storm RedJet in surprise training exercise

A police operation in Town Quay, Southampton caused a stir this afternoon.

Staff working at Etch – which overlooks the Quay – were shocked to see police officers ‘storm onboard’ RedJet4, whilst it was moored up, out of service, in the harbour.

Great excitement

Technical Manager, Phil Dye, was working in the Etch boardroom when he spotted the police action. He called out to the rest of the office that police were storming the RedJet. Not surprisingly they quickly joined him in the boardroom to watch the action.

‘Tooled up’

Etch Managing Director, Tom Frame, told OnTheWight there were around eight officers, armed with what looked like semi-automatic machine guns.

Red Funnel and Hampshire Constabulary have since confirmed to OnTheWight that it was just an exercise.

Phew!

Source: Daily Echo via Isle of Wight Community Info Page

Image: © Tom Frame – Etch

