‘Fully tooled up’ police storm RedJet in surprise training exercise

Shouting, “The police are storming the RedJet – Fully tooled up!”, got everyone’s attention at a company overlooking Southampton Quay. The dramatic photos show why the training exercise caused such excitement.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Police storm redjet 4

A police operation in Town Quay, Southampton caused a stir this afternoon.

Staff working at Etch – which overlooks the Quay – were shocked to see police officers ‘storm onboard’ RedJet4, whilst it was moored up, out of service, in the harbour.

Great excitement
Technical Manager, Phil Dye, was working in the Etch boardroom when he spotted the police action. He called out to the rest of the office that police were storming the RedJet. Not surprisingly they quickly joined him in the boardroom to watch the action.

‘Tooled up’
Etch Managing Director, Tom Frame, told OnTheWight there were around eight officers, armed with what looked like semi-automatic machine guns.

Red Funnel and Hampshire Constabulary have since confirmed to OnTheWight that it was just an exercise.

Phew!

Click on image to see larger version
Police storm RedJet4 by Tom Frame
Police storm RedJet4 by Tom Frame
Police boat in Southampton Harbour by Tom Frame

Source: Daily Echo via Isle of Wight Community Info Page

Image: © Tom Frame – Etch

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 21st February, 2017 3:29pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f1X

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Overseas, Police

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*