Funding appeal launched to save Isle of Wight Law Centre

A GoFundMe appeal has been launched to save the Isle of Wight Law Centre.

Launched by Tracy Price, the appeal aims to raise £50,000 to donate towards the Law Centre’s annual costs.

After Isle of Wight council funding of £70,000 per annum ends in June, the Law Centre say 12 jobs will be lost and the vital services they provide to Islanders will cease.

“We all need a service that is independent”

The appeal reads:

On the 30th June 2019 the Isle of Wight Council will pull the plug on the £70,000 funding the Law Centre receives to offer free, impartial and confidential advice and assistance to Islanders in relation to Housing matters including Housing Benefit issues, rent arrears, Court possession hearings and Preventing evictions on rented and owned accommodation. Without funding the Law Centre faces closure and 12 staff face redundancy-the Island faces the loss of another vital service and will be faced with having to attend County Hall for advice under the Council’s new Advice Information and Guidance scheme! Lets save this service – we all need a service that is independent

You can make a donation via the GoFundMe Appeal Website.

Image: TaxRebate under CC BY 2.0