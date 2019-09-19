Funding approved for new clifftop wildflower scheme

Funding has been approved by a working group of Ventnor Town councillors to replant shrubs and wildflowers in the Salisbury Gardens area.

The move follows the removal of vegetation outside Salisbury Gardens in late August, but will also result in funding for a further clifftop wildflower scheme at Flowers Brook.

Shrubs and wildflowers

Deputy Mayor for Ventnor Town Council, Stephen Cockett, explained further to OnTheWight,

“Ventnor Town Council’s working group last week agreed funding for a scheme of replanting with UK native shrubs selected for their value to wildlife, the area around the shrubs will be managed to encourage wildflowers.”

Reviewing the wider area

Cllr Cockett went on to say,

“Furthermore the council will review the wider area for additional improvements following suggestions from local residents.”

Further clifftop wildflower scheme

He finished by saying,